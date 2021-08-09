Egypt: Petroleum Minister - High-Octane Gasoline Complex to Be Set Up At Dlrs 450 Mln

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla said investments in a new complex for producing high-octane gasoline in the Upper Egypt governorate of Assiut stand at dlrs 450 million.

The complex is expected to produce about 800,000 tons of gasoline annually.

Mulla made the remarks on Saturday 07/08/2021 during an inspection tour in the petroleum geographical area which comprises several petroleum companies in Assiut.

In statements, he said the ministry is planning to magnify the benefit of the petroleum area in Assiut. This includes the establishment of a new diesel oil complex of the Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC).

He referred to several projects for extending natural gas to households as well as oil refinery investments in Upper Egypt, noting that this highlights the political leadership's keenness on changing people's lifestyle.

He noted that the petroleum sector is committed to coronavirus precautionary measures as well as occupational health and safety standards.