Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Egyptian Karateka On Olympic Gold

7 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 07/08/2021 congratulated Karateka Feryal Abdelaziz for clinching Egypt's first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sisi described the medal as a new achievement affirming the Egyptians' ability to make achievements in all fields.

Abdelaziz defeated Azerbaijan's Irina Zaretska in the final of the +61kg category 2-0 to take Egypt's medal haul at 2020 edition to six, including Abdelaziz's gold and another bronze in karate, alongside silver in modern pentathlon, two bronze in taekwondo, and a bronze in wrestling.

She became the first Egyptian Olympian to win gold since the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

