Nigeria: Four Suspected Bandits Shot Dead in Kaduna - Official

The suspected bandits were killed in a valley popularly known as 'Maikwandaraso' in the area.

Nigerian security forces in Kaduna State have shot dead four suspected bandits in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Aruwan had earlier on Saturday said troops killed three other bandits while repelling an attack at Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

On Sunday, Mr Aruwan said the four notorious bandits were killed in a valley popularly known as 'Maikwandaraso' in the area.

He said the bandits met their end when the military engaged them at the location in air interdictions, as part of combined ground and air assaults on identified bandit enclaves.

The commissioner identified the felled suspects as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala.

He said several other bandits had been eliminated in the same cycle of air interdictions and ground offensives.

"Maikwandaraso is close to Karshi village and shares boundaries with the infamous Kawara and Malul forests in the same Igabi LGA, which have been identified as the hub of several armed bandit camps and hideouts.

"Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the development, and thanked the military for their concerted efforts at ridding the identified areas of armed bandits.

"The governor commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes, and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations towards a comprehensive sweep of all hideouts," Mr Aruwan wrote.