Tunisia: Emmanuel Macron Assures Embattled President of French Support

Women wait for their bus home opposite the industrial zone in Monastir, a coastal Tunisian town which contains a third of all textile factories in the country, June 2, 2021.
8 August 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron has held telephone discussions with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, assuring the troubled north African leader of French support for efforts to return Tunisia to political, social and economic normality.

Late last month, President Kais Saied suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister and other top officials.

He has since ordered the arrest of several influential political opponents and clergy.

President Kais Saied has yet to name a new prime minister.

He has rejected accusations that he staged a "coup" and said he acted within the constitution, which allows the head of state to take unspecified exceptional measures in the event of an "imminent threat".

He has also declared a crackdown on corruption, accusing 460 businessmen of embezzlement.

Arrests cause widespread concern

Rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have expressed concern over the arrest of independent MP Yassine Ayari. He was detained last week for branding the president's decision to suspend parliament and sack top officials a "military coup".

The Harak party of former president and activist Moncef Marzouki expressed its "deep concern" and criticised what it said was a "slide towards a settling of political scores and repression of freedoms, contrary to the assurances provided by the head of state".

In Saturday's phone conversation, French President Macron told Saied that France was anxious to see Tunisia swiftly return to a situation in which it could respond to the economic and health problems currently facing the north African nation.

Macron said Tunisia could count on French support as it took on those challenges.

