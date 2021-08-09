South Africa: Consider These Factors Before Adopting a Pet During the Pandemic

8 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Del Monte

Animals have been found to be a great source of comfort and emotional support -- an attractive selling point for anyone stuck at home and battling with feelings of despair in times of crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic. However, deciding to adopt a pet comes with a sizeable checklist of responsibilities before committing to caring for another life.

A few months after South Africa's lockdown was instituted in March last year, and before our next-door neighbour's fluffy tabby tomcat, Trigger, decided to move in and make up our minds for us, my partner and I had been toying with the idea of adopting a pet.

We were both confined to working from home full-time with a rationale that not only could we provide some support to one of the many overburdened animal shelters in our area, but that adding a furry friend to our two-person pack would help stave off the sentiments of loneliness, melancholia and purposelessness that had begun to dominate our moods.

It turns out we were not the only ones.

Head of fundraising and communications at the Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS) Jessica Perrins reports that their facility had a noticeable increase in pet adoptions during lockdown....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X