South Africa: Consider These Factors Before Adopting a Pet During the Pandemic

analysis

Animals have been found to be a great source of comfort and emotional support -- an attractive selling point for anyone stuck at home and battling with feelings of despair in times of crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic. However, deciding to adopt a pet comes with a sizeable checklist of responsibilities before committing to caring for another life.

A few months after South Africa's lockdown was instituted in March last year, and before our next-door neighbour's fluffy tabby tomcat, Trigger, decided to move in and make up our minds for us, my partner and I had been toying with the idea of adopting a pet.

We were both confined to working from home full-time with a rationale that not only could we provide some support to one of the many overburdened animal shelters in our area, but that adding a furry friend to our two-person pack would help stave off the sentiments of loneliness, melancholia and purposelessness that had begun to dominate our moods.

It turns out we were not the only ones.

Head of fundraising and communications at the Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS) Jessica Perrins reports that their facility had a noticeable increase in pet adoptions during lockdown....