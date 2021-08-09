South Africa: We Needed Change in President Ramaphosa's Cabinet Reshuffle but Instead We Got the Same Faces in New Places

opinion

Although most people are inclined to believe that the reshuffle is a momentous occasion, it is actually the events of this week that carry more significance for our country.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Commentators and pundits have already weighed in on the significance or lack thereof of the latest reconfiguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet - his first in 26 months. But despite the appointment of new ministers and the swapping of ministerial chairs, the reality is that in the end Ramaphosa effectively fired one minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had led the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.

In a sea of mediocrity and incompetence in some cases, South Africans can be forgiven for having hoped for more changes and an injection of new blood into the executive. Instead it's a case of more of the same.

In a tweet, national coordinator of the ANC Youth League Task Team Nonceba Mhlauli lamented the lack of youth representation in the Cabinet.

"The lack of inclusion of young people in the National Executive is (a) serious cause for concern ... there's literally no one below the age 35 in the National Executive!" she wrote.

She was not...