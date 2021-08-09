South Africa: President Ramaphosa's Cabinet Reshuffle Removes the Cancerous Prostate Gland After the Infected Cells Have Spread

opinion

The changing of the car to a low gear to enable its wheels to gain traction is not in and of itself a bad move. The real question is whether the road beyond this point is smooth enough to enable the car to accelerate and avoid getting caught in the mud again. Neither the president nor the ANC membership would be able to respond to this question with absolute confidence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have done what sections of the population were calling for: reshuffle the Cabinet and get rid of the Jacob Zuma state capturers. For some people, the call for a reshuffle had no specific purpose in mind, except to rid the government of the Zuma faction within the Cabinet. There was no clear ideological or policy objective for which the reshuffle was intended. This is not surprising because the differences between the factions are not ideological; they are more tactical and functional. The call was aimed at pushing out one faction so that the other faction can get its opportunity to eat. The problem of looting and corruption was not limited to the pro-Zuma state capturers. President Ramaphosa's reshuffle might have achieved the opposite of what...