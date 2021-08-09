South Africa: July Unrest - What Really Happened in Phoenix?

8 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis, Greg Nicolson and Bheki Simelane

Communities come to grips with the brutality that occurred in the Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, suburbs of Phoenix and Chatsworth.

In a press conference held this week specifically to address what happened in the Durban suburb of Phoenix during the July unrest, Police Minister Bheki Cele said: "We trust that today we can set the record straight by laying bare the facts - the truth."

What Cele was referring to were the rumours and misinformation that have spread, largely online, related to what has become known as the Phoenix massacre. Cele's media briefing, in which he appeared alongside KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, was his attempt to draw a line at the brutal few days which saw the suburb become, in Cele's words, "the epicentre of heinous criminal and racist incidents".

Said Cele: "The events in Phoenix, which I have outlined, have claimed the lives of 36 people."

Six days earlier, a few dozen people had gathered in little groups in King Dinuzulu Park in Durban's CBD. Participants were almost matched in number by police and soldiers, with authorities in no mood to take chances. The occasion: a "Justice for Victims of Phoenix Massacre"...

