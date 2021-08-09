Egypt: Irrigation Minister Says Rainfall Rates Over Headwater Streams On Rise

Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati stressed that there is an increase in rainfall rates over the headwater streams and the quantities of water reaching High Dam Lake are rising.

More water quantities were pumped into River Nile to clean up the watercourse and improve the

quality of water in August and September, the minister said during the periodical meeting of the Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue on Sunday.

The minister expounded procedures to face rainfall and floods, urging officials to check on canals and drains and raise the state of alert to face any emergency.

The meeting also tackled procedures to achieve optimal management of water resources to secure water needs of the current agricultural season.