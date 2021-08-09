Egypt Sends 2 Chinook Helicopters to Help in Extinguishing Greek Forest Fire

The General Command of the Armed Forces sent two Chinook helicopters to Greece to take part in efforts of extinguishing fire in Greek forests, which enters its fifth day in a row.

The two helicopters are equipped with all equipment and advanced systems to help the Greek side, the Egyptian military spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

The move comes as per directives by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed forces, to support all friendly countries in times of crises, the statement added.

Ahram OnlineThe Greek authorities and hundreds of firefighters with water-bombing aircraft have been struggling against more than 150 wildfires across the country, including the north of Athens, the island of Evia and areas in the Peloponnese as well as Mani, Messinia and the site of the first Olympic Games.

Two people were killed and tens were injured, while others were evacuated from their homes, due to the fire that broke out on Tuesday.

The fire, fanned by strong winds, comes as the European country is facing unprecedented extremely hot weather like many other countries in the continent.

Ahram Online