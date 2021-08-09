Egypt: Agriculture Ministry Official Calls for Using Modern Irrigation Systems

Director of the unit of field irrigation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Hassan Sham Eddin has stressed the importance of using modern irrigation systems instead of flood irrigation which is done by submerging the soil with water, given the scarcity of water and population growth.

In statements to Egypt's Sattelite Channel Shams Eddin said the new methods of irrigation became necessary, adding that his ministry seeks to develop traditional irrigation systems.

He added the flood irrigation system causes loss of water and affects the crops, pointing out to the idea of extending pipes under the soil as part of the modern irrigation systems.