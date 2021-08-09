Egypt Raised Its Tally to 38 Medals in the History of Its Participation in the Olympic Games

Egypt raised its tally to 38 medals, including gold, silver and bronze, in the history of its participation in the Olympic Games, which began with the Stockholm Olympics in 1912.

Feryal Ashraf Abdel Aziz won the gold medal in the +61 kg kumite karate competition after winning the final match against Azerbaijani athlete Arena Zaretska 2-0, to write her name in letters of light in the history of Egyptian participation in the Olympics and in the history of karate.

Ahmed El-Gendy won the silver medal for Egypt in the modern pentathlon competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics; to become the first Arab and African to win an Olympic medal in the modern pentathlon.

Egypt scored 6 medals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze), surpassing what it achieved in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics (3 medals) and the London 2012 Olympics (4 medals).

Tokyo 2020

(1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze)

Feryal Abdelaziz: Karate (women's kumite +61 kg), gold medal

Ahmed Elgendy: Modern Pentathlon (men), silver medal

Hedaya Malak: Taekwondo (women's 67kg), bronze medal

Seif Eissa: Taekwondo (men's 80 kg), bronze medal

Giana Farouk: Karate (women's kumite 61kg), bronze medal

Mohamed 'Kesho' El-Sayed: Greco-Roman wrestling (men's 67kg), bronze medal

