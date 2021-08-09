Egypt, Bahrain FMs Confer On Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

8 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Bahraini counterpart Abdel Latif al Ziyani conferred Sunday on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Shoukry met Ziyani in Manama and discussed means to boost ties between the two countries, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

The meeting also took up regional developments, with the two top diplomats exchanging views about the different files, Hafez added.

Shouky left Cairo Saturday night for Manama on an official visit to Bahrain to convey a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa about bilateral relations and regional developments.

