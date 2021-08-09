Egypt: PM - EGX Head Mohamed Farid to Remain in Office for Another Four Years

Prime Minister Moustafa Mabdouly issued a decision to renew the office term of EGX Chairman Mohamed Farid Saleh for another four years.
