Sudan: RSF Elements Sentenced to Death in Alobied Massacre

Khartoum — A regional Sudanese court of law last Thursday ruled the hanging to death of six soldiers from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the what is widely publicized as "the Alobied Massacre" in which six persons, including school kids, were killed during a mass protest in the Midwestern Capital City of North Kordofan, Alobied.

The protesters were demonstrating in center city in July 2019, rejecting the report of a panel that investigated the massacre committed by men in uniform who attacked a sit-in around the Army General Command in Khartoum on 3 July the same year in which hundreds were killed, hurt or considered missing.

The court has exonerated two other soldiers for lack of evidence and relegated another to the minors court because he is under legal age.

The highly emotional trial was attended by the Acting Attorney General of Sudan, Hon. Mubarak Mahmood Osman who flew to the area to witness the court verdict announcement.

The massacre was one of the most heinous crimes committed by men in uniform when personnel of the RSF opened fire on pupils in the Alobied City in what was seen as a repeat of the Army Command breaking massacre on 3 July 2019. Another fifty persons were also hurt in the Alobied Massacre.

Court Judge Ahmed Hassan Rahama said the evidence had confirmed the convicts had intentionally opened fire on the demonstrators, "The convicts had behaved brutally against the victims. They have been convicted of joint criminal liability and intentional killing," said Judge Rahama.

The Alobied massacre victims were Ahmed Abdu Abdelwahhab, Mohammad Alfatih Salim, Hassan Saad Jameelallah, Younis Adam, Mohammad Suleiman Mohammad and Badreddin Abdalla Ismail.

The court case had received wide public attention and follow up, in particular in the North Kordofan State, where the civil society organizations and students kept staging demonstrations and sit-ins to press for justice for the victims.

Some 35 attorneys had stood for the defense.