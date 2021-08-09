Tunisia: Coronavirus - 54,700 Doses Administered On August 7 (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 54,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday August 7, taking overall jabs given since last March to 3,293,114, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

1,404,936 have been fully vaccinated so far, the same source said.

In its report on the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the ministry pointed out that the total number of people who received the first dose is 2,048,054, while 1,254,060 got two doses.

The number of people registered on evax vaccination platform has reached 4,373,325 until Sunday morning.