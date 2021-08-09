Tunisia: Walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination - Over 144,000 Doses Administered Until 11 Am

8 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 144,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in walk-in vaccination centres across the country until 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, said member of the Organising Committee of the National Vaccination Campaign, Dr. Ines Fradi.

Vaccines have been made available in sufficient quantities in the various vaccination sites nationwide, Fradi added, urging citizens to continue flocking and get vaccinated.

On the first open day, 1.5 million doses were distributed to 333 vaccination centers in high and middle schools in each governorate.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered in all vaccination centers which run until 7 p.m.

Walk-in jabs are offered, Sunday, exclusively to all people aged 40 and over who have not received any vaccine doses.

