Tunisia: Walk-in Vaccination - Nearly 250 Thousand Doses Administered Until 13:30 Sunday

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people administered COVID-19 vaccine Sunday in walk-in vaccination sites nationwide Sunday has reached 247,134 until 1:30 pm.

Contacted by TAP, Health Minister's adviser and member of the vaccination campaign Ines Ayadi said the department has invited 700,000 registered on evax and aged 40 years and over to receive the first dose of vaccine.

The official urged Tunisians and foreigners residing in Tunisia, registered and not registered on evax in the age group (40 years and over) to go to vaccination sites.

335 vaccination sites have been opened in schools and 1.5 million vaccine doses have been provided in this walk-in vaccination running from 7 am to 7 pm.