Tunisia: Walk-in Vaccination - Nearly 250 Thousand Doses Administered Until 13:30 Sunday

8 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people administered COVID-19 vaccine Sunday in walk-in vaccination sites nationwide Sunday has reached 247,134 until 1:30 pm.

Contacted by TAP, Health Minister's adviser and member of the vaccination campaign Ines Ayadi said the department has invited 700,000 registered on evax and aged 40 years and over to receive the first dose of vaccine.

The official urged Tunisians and foreigners residing in Tunisia, registered and not registered on evax in the age group (40 years and over) to go to vaccination sites.

335 vaccination sites have been opened in schools and 1.5 million vaccine doses have been provided in this walk-in vaccination running from 7 am to 7 pm.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X