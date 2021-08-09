Algeria: Covid-19 - Oxygen Production Increase to 470,000 Liters, Import of 100,000 More Every 2 Days

8 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday gave instructions to raise the production of oxygen, 360,000 liters currently, to 470,000 liters, to which will be added 100,000 liters imported by ships every two days, said the communiqué of the Council of Ministers.

Moreover, Algeria will import 100,000 liters via ships every two days in order to meet demand and provide for any emergency.

In this regard, the Head of State stressed the need to "meet the criteria and technical conditions of receipt and storage of oxygen in hospitals."

Regarding the national vaccination campaign, he gave instructions to "speed up the pace of vaccination to achieve herd immunity, especially in the most affected and most populous provinces, to mention only Algiers, Oran, Setif and Constantine, by reaching 60% of vaccinated people."

