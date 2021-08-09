Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination in Pharmacies to Start August 16 - CNOPT

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 vaccination will start on August 16 in 50 private pharmacies throughout the country initially, announced the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists of Tunisia (CNOPT).

The council announced in a statement that pharmacies' registration on evax will begin on August 9.

Fifty pharmacies will initially be selected by the council to launch this experiment before extending it to other pharmacies.

The registration of citizens who wish to receive vaccines in pharmacies will start on Wednesday, August 11.