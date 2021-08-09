Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination in Pharmacies to Start August 16 - CNOPT

8 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 vaccination will start on August 16 in 50 private pharmacies throughout the country initially, announced the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists of Tunisia (CNOPT).

The council announced in a statement that pharmacies' registration on evax will begin on August 9.

Fifty pharmacies will initially be selected by the council to launch this experiment before extending it to other pharmacies.

The registration of citizens who wish to receive vaccines in pharmacies will start on Wednesday, August 11.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X