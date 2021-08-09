Tunisia: 'Tunisia Will Not Be an Easy Prey and Will Regain Its Position' - Kais Saied

Tunis/Tunisia — «Tunisia will not be an easy prey, it will get rid of all evils and regain its position,» President of the Republic Kais Saied said as he visited a walk-in vaccination centre in Radès in the southern suburbs of Tunis.

Saied took note of the COVID-19 vaccination process in the centre.

He commended the military and security forces as well as the various stakeholders for their active mobilization, patriotism and sense of responsibility.

Walk-in vaccination centres offering jabs to people aged 40 and over who have not received vaccine doses, including those non-registered on evax platform, opened on Sunday at 7 am.

The one-day walk-in vaccination also targets foreigners, migrants and asylum seekers in the same age group.