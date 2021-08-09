Tunisia: 'Tunisia Will Not Be an Easy Prey and Will Regain Its Position' - Kais Saied

8 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — «Tunisia will not be an easy prey, it will get rid of all evils and regain its position,» President of the Republic Kais Saied said as he visited a walk-in vaccination centre in Radès in the southern suburbs of Tunis.

Saied took note of the COVID-19 vaccination process in the centre.

He commended the military and security forces as well as the various stakeholders for their active mobilization, patriotism and sense of responsibility.

Walk-in vaccination centres offering jabs to people aged 40 and over who have not received vaccine doses, including those non-registered on evax platform, opened on Sunday at 7 am.

The one-day walk-in vaccination also targets foreigners, migrants and asylum seekers in the same age group.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X