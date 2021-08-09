Nigeria: Four Notorious Bandits Neutralised By Security Forces in Kaduna

Kaduna — Four notorious bandits have been killed by security forces in the ongoing operations against bandits in Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the bandits were killed in a valley popularly known as 'Maikwandaraso' in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said: "Following the ongoing military operations against bandits, and painstaking human intelligence checks, it has been confirmed that four notorious bandits were neutralised in a valley popularly known as 'Maikwandaraso'."

The commissioner said the four identified bandits were neutralised via air interdictions when the military engaged the bandits at the location, as part of combined ground and air assaults on identified bandit enclaves.

According to him, the bandits neutralised were identified as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala.

The statement added that several other bandits were eliminated in the same cycle of air interdictions and ground assaults.

"Maikwandaraso is close to Karshi village, and shares boundaries with the infamous Kawara and Malul forests in the same Igabi LGA, which have been identified as the hub of several bandit camps and hideouts," it said.

The commissioner said the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while receiving the report of the operations, expressed satisfaction at the development, and thanked the military for their concerted efforts at ridding the identified areas of bandits.