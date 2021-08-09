Nigeria: Gunmen Release Abducted Club Owner, Detain Wife, 74-Year-Old in-Law

9 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olusegun Samuel

Yenagoa — Kidnappers at the weekend freed a popular night owner, Tari Ajanami, but abducted his wife and his 74-year-old father in-law, who had gone to drop the ransom they had demanded.

The kidnappers were said to have detained his wife, Christiana, 38, and the man over claims that the N15million ransom paid was a far cry from the N200million ransom demanded.

Ajanami, 43, was abducted a fortnight ago at his building site in Otiotio area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, but was released at an exchange point in Ahaoda in Ahaoda local Government Area of Rivers State.

The ransom exchange, it was gathered, occurred at about 11.45p.m. and was kept secret from the Bayelsa State Police Command and friends of the victim. However, things took a dramatic turn when the kidnappers insisted on the completion of the demanded N200million ransom, hence held unto the victim's wife and her father, who were the 'couriers'.

A close family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the new development, revealing that the abducted wife of the club owner is known to have High Blood Pressure (HBP), and was not with her drugs at the point of abduction.

The source said: "We are, however, waiting to hear from the kidnappers. We learnt their satellite mobile phone gadget popularly referred to as Turaya phone fell into the water during the ransom exchange.

"You know N15million ransom was taken to the exchange point. The kidnappers collected the money and held unto the wife and her father in order to demand more money from the victim. We plead with the kidnappers to tamper justice with mercy."

Attempts to confirm the release of the club owner and the abduction of his wife and father proved abortive as officials of the police command claimed that all about the abduction drama were hearsays.

"He has been released but we have not been officially informed. He should have come forward for de-briefing," police source said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X