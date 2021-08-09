Liberia: U.S.-Based Southeastern Humanitarian Organization Brings in 40ft Container Medical Supplies, Others to Help Liberia Fragile Health Sector

Congo Town — A forty-foot container of medical supplies, school bags, and sneakers has been shipped into Liberia by a southeastern humanitarian group based in the United States, Trumbo Development Association, and is expected to be delivered to the Ministry of Health.

It's the group's contribution to the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The supplies are valued at over US$250,000 and come as a second consignment to Liberia, following the launch of the Trumbo National Development Association in the US project in March 2020.

At the launch, the project coordinator, Harry Kpoh, said the project would provide medical supplies and equipment as well as high protein food to various health facilities in Monrovia and other parts of Liberia.

He told FrontPageAfrica: "TRENAA has partnered with organizations to ensure that the supplies are provided for health services."

The first supplies in 2020 were sent to the Southeast, but the project lead of the association Joyce Faith T. Keneah said the second consignment which is already at the Ministry of Health compound is intended for five counties.

"So, these medical supplies will be distributed to health facilities in Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, Grand Kru, and Grand Cape Mount Counties to help health crisis," Keneah averred.

According to her, the consignment contains Personal Protective Equipment Sets, other medications, sneakers, and book bags.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health Compound in Congo Town Tuesday, August 3, Kenneth said the supplies are not only intended to help fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic but to address other health constraints.

She further stated that Trumbo National Development Association activities are not restricted to health sector only, but include education and other needs.

According to her, the association's Coordinator Harry D. Kpoh, Jr. is passionate about helping to address the needs of his fellow citizens back home and has no political undertone towards his humanitarian gesture.

"Mr. Kpoh is the brain behind the initiative, and he does not have a political intent and his services are squarely humanitarian-based," Keneah asserted.

She lauded the Ministry of Health for help in ensuring that the container came out of the Free Port of Monrovia.

Madam Keneah then expressed hope that the supplies will be used at the various health facilities for the intended purpose.