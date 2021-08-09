Liberia Revenue Authority Employee Reportedly Goes Missing

Monrovia — A 38-year-old Enforcement Compliance Officer of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has surreptitiously gone missing days after departing his residence to reportedly drop off classified documents at the home of one of his bosses (name not mentioned) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Family members of Mr. Saryon Moore raised the alarm over the weekend four days after his whereabouts couldn't be known or traced.

According to reports, Mr. Moore departed his ELWA residence in Paynesville at 5:00PM to take some "important documents" to his workmate house at Duport Road.

A close friend of the missing LRA employee, who spoke to FPA based on anonymity, disclosed that family members and relatives of the missing employee do not want to politicize or point accusing fingers to anyone at this time.

"Saryon Moore said he was carrying document to his boss at Duport Road but and we found out that none of his bosses live around the Duport Road. We don't want to dwell on conspiracy theory or levy accusations. We just want to take it as a missing person case for now," the friend stated.

He maintained that Mr. Moore was reportedly suspended from his office at the Real Estate Tax Division at the LRA twice for allegedly enforcing the closure of an unidentified private business without the acquiescence of his immediate boss.

"Saryon was suspended in May of this year; he was called back to work this gone Wednesday and another suspension letter was done. He was suspended for not receiving official paper from his boss before closing a private business entity. That was what he told his wife".

The source maintained that family members are yet to officially visit the LRA to meet with Mr. Moore's bosses.

According to the source, Mr. Moore never had any family issue with his wife or other member of his family prior to the situation.

"Saryon Moore is not a man who normally goes away like that. He never had any problem with his wife".

Joana Teta Moore is the wife of the missing LRA employee.

Family optimistic

"For now, the family members are not thinking that he is dead or he has been murdered. They are not yet conclusive; but if he is out there because he is not happy or he's suffering from depression, or somebody is holding him against his will, they (family members) want him to be released and returned to his family normal. We are only praying that he returns."

Though family members and others have launched a manhunt search for Mr. Moore, fear has gripped scores of employees, including Auditors and Compliance Officers at the LRA.

Others are pointing to the recent mysterious disappearance and subsequent deaths of few auditors in similar manner as sufficient reason to panic over the reports of the latest missing LRA Compliance and Enforcement officer.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, October 2, 2020, the lifeless bodies of the Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit and acting Manager for Tax Payers of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Albert Peters and Gifty Lama, were found in a vehicle on Broad Street in Monrovia during the early morning hours.

Two days later, another auditor from the LRA, Mr. George Fahnboto, reportedly died in a vehicle accident around 72nd Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020 the Director of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa was also found dead in his compound along the 72nd Boulevard, outside Monrovia at 2AM.

Meanwhile, family members of Mr. Saryon Moore have reportedly complained the matter to the Liberia National Police (LNP).