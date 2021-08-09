Liberia: Paramount Young Women Initiative Engages Males in Combating Sexual Gender Based Violence

Monrovia — The Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI) has embarked on three-month training aim at eliminating Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and other crimes against women in the Country.

The training which is being held under the banner: "Enough Empowering Women, Girls, Boys and Men to take positive action in ending Sexual Gender-Base Violence' began this July and is expected to be climaxed in September of this year in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

Speaking to our reporters during the training 16 males in Samukai Camp in Monrovia, the program coordinator of PAYOWI, Hawa Wilson stressed the need for their male counterparts to get involved with the campaign against SGBV so that they can understand its negative impact and change their behaviors towards their spouses and other women.

"in order to have a violence free society, we cannot leave out our counterparts, and most at times, men are always the perpetrators of crimes and violence committed against women; most especially as it relates to Sexual Gender-Base Violence" she said.

According to Madam Wilson, when the men are informed, it will help greatly in reducing the increase in SGBV in the country; stressing the need for more awareness and early involvement.

She said: "Telling everyone that the fight against Sexual Gender-Base Violence is a collective effort and so we all need to join hands together and help make our environment and society a safe and free one for everyone is important. So you don't have to wait until it happened in your household, since it has not occurred in your household, it is now better to prevent it by providing more awareness."

Also speaking, Emmanuel Hines- one of the participants lauded the women based organization for embarking on said initiative, and called on the organization to extend their project to other parts of the country.

Mr. Hines also promised to spread the lessons learned at the workshop at home and his community as a part of his contribution towards the fight against Sexual Gender-Base Violence.

"I am going to engage my fellow men in my community, when we are having conversations, I will talk with them about the importance of the men's contribution in the home to help our partner no matter what, and we should not be afraid to help our partner" he said.

Another participant, Abraham Fahnbulleh also lauded PAYOWI, adding that he will implement what he has learned. He also called on female counterpart to treat their partner with care and respect.