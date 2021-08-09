Liberia: Ministry of Transport Reduces Registration Fees for Commercial Vehicles

Monrovia — As part of efforts to ensure the commercial drivers comply or adhere to the adjustments in transportation fares, as well as to bring relief to commuters against the arbitrary hiking of transport fares by commercial drivers, the Ministry of Transport with immediate effect has reduced the registration fees of taxis from US$190 to US$75; commercial buses from US$250 to US$150; tricycles from US$150 to US$50.

The National Transit Authority (NTA) round town buses are also been increased from 10 to 25 buses, especially in the morning hours to help students, marketers, workers, etc.

According to the Ministry of Transport, there is a plan underway to reduce the transport fares of NTA buses from pick-up points to arrival points in Monrovia and its environs.

The Ministry of Transport further disclosed that it is working with the Ministry of Commerce to ensure that a technical committee is set up to access the prices of assorted vehicle spare parts and petroleum products on the market to enable the authorities of the government to undertake future development or actions on the transportation sector of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport is expected to conduct a two-day stakeholder for more than 500 motorcyclists in Monrovia aimed at ensuring road safety through the application and observance of safety rules or traffic law to help minimize the alarming rate of accidents or road crashes in Liberia which continues to post threats to the lives of citizens and properties, as well as undermine the socio-economic growth of the country.