Liberia: Former President Sirleaf Hails Girls Guard Role in Shifting Values of Women

Paynesville — Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has hailed the role played by the Liberia Girls Guard Association in bringing young girls together and making them participate in exercises that will improve their character, deepen their values and enable them to set their sights on what they crave for in future.

"The future lies with us, so long we can respond to the education and social needs and set an example for the younger ones, so they can look to us as role models and see themselves in what they are taught," Sirleaf said.

Speaking Friday, August 6, via zoom, at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Liberian Girls Guard Association held at its headquarters in Duport Road, Paynesville, President Sirleaf said the role of the paramilitary female organization has helped many who formed a part, to expand their education and as well guiding them to become professionals.

"For many years, the activities had been inactive due to some issues, but we encourage those who continue to hold on the spirit and values of Liberian Girls Guard Association to keep on," President Sirleaf said.

These professional values taught by the Liberia Girls Guard Association, according to Sirleaf, has enabled young women to contribute immensely to the growth and development of Liberia.

She encouraged past and current leaders of the organization to continue their unwavering services in upholding the spirit of the girls guard.

"For those who have served this organization and those who will be guiding these young people, it's up to you to make this organization strong and to encourage these young girls to see this as a vital part of whatever they do in their daily lives," Sirleaf maintained.

Former President Sirleaf then promised her continuous support to the organization.

For her part, also speaking via zoom, Assistant Gender Minister for Children and Social Protection, Maminah Garr-Gaye said the Ministry recognized the pivotal role that the Liberia Girls Guard Association continues to play in supporting young girls to develop life skills and attitudes, based on an integrated value system.

These value systems, according to Minister Garr-Gaye, include learning from their peers who are also leading, by volunteering, ensuring commitment and team work as well as the training of responsible leadership.

"We cannot overemphasize the extent to which our concerns for the betterment of girls and young women have been demonstrated over the years through advocacy and qualities that promotes their rights through the provision of educational opportunities to vulnerable girls and creating a safe space for our young girls and women to feel protected and free to do things," Minister Garr-Gaye stressed.

She reminded members and officials of the Liberia Girls Guard Association that the gathering to discuss key issues surrounding the election of new corps of officers should not be seen as ordinary, but rather a platform to build network and increase knowledge on relevant domestic and global issues.

Garr-Gaye also emphasized the need that the meeting at the same time enhances the leadership and advocacy skills of the girls guard for the attainment of total development.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure that young people across Liberia achieve opportunities to build up their lives, acquire education and acquire marketable skills to become entrepreneurs and improve their lives to become productive citizens.