Liberia: Bea Mountain Resolves Robertsport Damaged Road Problem

Monrovia — Henry V. Vincent, the Community Relation Department Superintendent of Bea Mountain in Grand Cape Mount County, has disclosed that the mining company has reconditioned the Madina-to-Robertsport road that recently was cut off due to erosion.

Mr. Vincent made the statement Tuesday after he received an honorary certificate on behalf of Bea Mountain from a civil society group. The Civil Society organization said they were awarded the company for the "valuable services they are rendering since their establishment in Liberia almost a decade ago".

On July 30, the road leading to Grand Camp Mount County's Capital Robertsport got damaged, making it impossible for vehicles to use the route. The situation prompted the company to intervene, Vincent said.

Vincent explains: "On Friday night when the incident occurred, we received a communication from the county superintendent and the county caucus, they informed us that there was a collapse on the road leading from Madina to Robertsport and so, they needed our intervention and so, quickly, we sent our team of engineers.

We did an assessment and after the assessment, we had to move in with our engineers to fix the road."

He added: "Yesterday [August 3], we completed the road; the superintendent was there and so, as we speak, vehicles are moving in and out of Robertsport."

Meanwhile, the Bea Mountain Community Relations Superintendent said the company has what it takes to fully rehabilitate the road but is awaiting approval from the county's authority.

For the road to become sustainable, Vincent added: "I told the superintendent that once we get letter from them regarding the rehabilitation of the road, we have the equipment; we have the manpower to see how best we can give the road a facelift."

At the same time, Mr. Vincent disclosed that the mining company has embarked on the construction of a technical and vocational school, a market hall, a local radio station in its project-affected communities.

He added that the rehabilitation of the road from Kinjor to Daniel Town is ongoing, 400 young people of Gola Konneh District are being trained in heavy-duty truck driving, auto-machine, industrial weeding.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vincent said his department in collaboration with the health & safety department of the company have launched a massive COVID-19 awareness campaign at various schools, clinics, markets, and communities, among others.

According to him, the awareness is aimed at buttressing the government's effort in the fight against the coronavirus disease in the country.

He expressed the company's willingness to continue working with the county administration "in the best interest of people of Grand Cape Mount County.

"We are hoping that by the end of this year, the 400 young people will be graduating, the market will be completed, the school and the rehabilitation of the road from Kinjor to Daniel's town will be completed," he said.