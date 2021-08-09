Liberia: Comptrollers, Accountants Urged to Be Robust

Monrovia — Comptrollers and Accountants across government ministries and agencies have been urged to be more robust in the discharge of their duties in the new special fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Comptrollers and Accountant General, Hon. Janga A Kowo made the urge over the weekend at the second phase of a three-day technical working section for comptrollers and accountants held in Kakata, Margibi Country from August 5 to August 7, 2021.

According to him, financial reporting constitutes an integrated function of the Comptroller & Accountant General's Department, and also as part of its ongoing effort to build the capacity of controllers and accountants within the public sector across the government.

"The second phase of the three days technical section is meant to show efficiency among comptrollers and accountants for sound financial reporting through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) free balance platform across ministries and agencies' Atty. Kowo explained.

Atty. Kowo stated that financial reporting on time is one of the critical requirements that need attention. "There is a need for us to assemble continuously with speed to share ideas on how we can make financial management process transparent, more accountable and auditable" he added.

The technical working section was organized by the comptrollers and accountants general department and is held under the theme: "Using the IFMIS free balance Platform to Generate Reports and Prepare Financial Statements" Kakata City, Margibi County.

He added that "going forward"; comptrollers and accountants cross spending entities should be robust in their budget execution and processes that will give results on a timely basis in their financial reporting system.

"We will follow up on agencies, please be very prompt with submission of your financial instrument, payroll and others; get in contact with the reconciliation unit, when you have issues that could delay your financial report" he stressed.

He informed participants that Internal Audit Agency (IAA) auditors are assigned to various ministries and agencies to provide comptrollers and accountants with the needed assistance, adding that please work with the auditors from the IAA to help reduce errors in your financial reports during your financial transaction and processes.

However, he said that comptrollers and accountants should follow the Public Financial Management (PFM) act and Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) act because they are "key" instruments that is guided by Government actions.

He went on to say that a hotline will be established at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, to enable comptrollers and accountants to get firsthand information that will help speed up their financial reporting process.

"We look forward to collaborating with all comptrollers and accountants across government. Let work closely because we are moving to a robust fiscal and transparent financial execution regime. We will publish funds that every agency receives and spend, whether five dollars or above will be captured and published for transparency and accountability purpose," Kowo revealed.