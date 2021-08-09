Liberia: Cop Maryland-U'S. And United Sisters U.S. Buttress GOL Covid-19 Fight

Monrovia — The acting chairman of the Council of Patriots (CoP), Anthony Tengbeh, Sr. has said the donation of over one thousand five hundred nose masks by the pressure group's Maryland-USA chapter is a boast to Liberia's COVID-19 fight.

He believes the donation would help buttress the government's enforcement on preventing the virus.

Tengbeh said the group has always been supportive to Liberians during the crisis, with a donation of health equipment during the outbreak of the third waves of the new variant of COVID-19.

"This is not their first time the CoP has donated several nose masks and we want to appreciate the group for intervening when it matters most," Tengbeh said.

He said the nose masks will be distributed to people across Montserrado County.

According to Tengbeh, the fight to curb the pandemic cannot be done alone, as such, the group believes it's benefiting to join the process. "It was not an appeal made to them, they saw it as a need to do this," he added.

He said the CoP remains committed to supporting Liberia's development drive and called on Liberians to continue adhering to preventive measures from the government.

Condemning the recent police brutality against citizens who were protesting for the reported death of a truck driver by a police officer, Tengbeh said: The alleged killing of a truck driver, Alieu Sheriff, and the use of excessive force against students by the police should not be accepted".

"We are calling on the Liberia National Police to be more civilized in dealing with civilians."

Tengbeh said the police have the mandate to protect life and property, but they are on the contrary destroying life and property, terming it as disheartening.

He then called for a speedy investigation into the police alleged action against the late Sheriff and students at the University of Liberia.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing situation at the National Transit Authority and wants a speedy outcome of a comprehensive report from the ongoing investigation into the matter.

Tengbeh said the CoP will take an action if the government fails to address these concerns. "Other than that, the COP will take another decision that government may not admire," Tengbeh said.