South Africa: July Unrest - the Soweto Doctor Who Lost Everything - and the Brave Man Who Tried to Save the Malls

'I don't feel anger. This thing is bigger than we think, when you look at the socioeconomic factors. Every time there is a protest, property is destroyed and no one is held accountable.'

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Of all the looted malls visited by DM168 in the course of this investigation, one of the most shocking to encounter was Soweto's Ndofaya Mall - because it is located literally across the road from the Meadowlands Police Station. This proximity to law enforcement was of no benefit to the shopping centre, which was looted so violently that 11 people died in a stampede trying to enter the mall.

The mall did not just house the usual supermarket franchises and fast-food chains. Another tenant was Dr Mpho Mushadu, a GP whom sources described as "popular within the community" for being a very good and conscientious physician.

Mushadu told DM168 that on Monday, 12 July, he went to his practice in the Ndofaya Mall as usual, but he made the decision to close up by 11am because there were already rumours of looting in the area.

"By Monday night, I was just getting messages about what was happening there,"...