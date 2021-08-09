South Africa: July Unrest - the Soweto Doctor Who Lost Everything - and the Brave Man Who Tried to Save the Malls

8 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis, Greg Nicolson and Bheki Simelane

'I don't feel anger. This thing is bigger than we think, when you look at the socioeconomic factors. Every time there is a protest, property is destroyed and no one is held accountable.'

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Of all the looted malls visited by DM168 in the course of this investigation, one of the most shocking to encounter was Soweto's Ndofaya Mall - because it is located literally across the road from the Meadowlands Police Station. This proximity to law enforcement was of no benefit to the shopping centre, which was looted so violently that 11 people died in a stampede trying to enter the mall.

The mall did not just house the usual supermarket franchises and fast-food chains. Another tenant was Dr Mpho Mushadu, a GP whom sources described as "popular within the community" for being a very good and conscientious physician.

Mushadu told DM168 that on Monday, 12 July, he went to his practice in the Ndofaya Mall as usual, but he made the decision to close up by 11am because there were already rumours of looting in the area.

"By Monday night, I was just getting messages about what was happening there,"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X