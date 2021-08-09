Ugandan Officials Light Up Tokyo Games

The fears were high that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be called off because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the postponed XXXII Olympiad will end later today with a customary closing ceremony after withstanding the Covid-19 storm.

By Thursday, Uganda was already on course to its best ever Games after collecting three medals with Peruth Chemutai's stellar 3000m steeplechase gold standing out.

Away from the action, Ugandan sports officials have as well lit up the Tokyo 2020 Games stage in their own style.

The trio of National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Donald Rukare, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member William Blick and World Athletics Council Member Beatrice Ayikoru have all been busy at medal ceremonies for different events.

Memorable moments

"It is an honour as a member of the international sports community to recognize the podium performances of the athletes," said Rukare, who accompanied IOC Member Italian Giovanni Malago for the women's 200m freestyle medal ceremony.

Due to the Covid-19 rules, IOC Members present medals on trays and athletes pick them while members of international federations present gifts, flowers in this case, to the medallists at the podium.

"It's a big boost to reward athletes for their efforts in profiling a country," remarked Ayikoru before she offered the 3000m steeplechase gold Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali a yellow flower on a tray during the ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The UOC general secretary Ayikoru has been serving as Team Uganda's chef de mission at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Promoting patriotism

"Performances of the best athletes bring in patriotism and togetherness among the population. Rewards motivate athletes to do their best, the more athletes a country has at top levels, the less barriers of division," added Ayikoru, who joined the World Athletics Council in 2019.

Blick, who led the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) from 2013 to 2021, has been busiest of them all. He has been at medal ceremonies in athletics, fencing, weightlifting and cycling.

"It's once in a lifetime as a former athlete to have the opportunity to award elite athletes on the biggest stage of all," said Blick.

Besides anthems for gold medallists playing and flags being raised, the medal ceremonies in Tokyo have had muted celebrations.

"We do not dress the athletes," noted Blick, "They pick up the medals. A very silent ceremony, no cheers," he added.

Other Ugandan officials have been equally standing like Uganda Weightlifting Federation president Salim Musoke who has been an International Technical Official in competitions.

Then, Star Three ring official Stephen Aciga Fula also stood out at different boxing bouts at Kokugikan Arena.