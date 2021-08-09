Africa: Nigeria Finishes 74th at Tokyo Olympics, 8th Best From Africa

8 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Team Nigeria was placed 74th at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games on Sunday and eighth best among the 54 African nations at the Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria won two medals comprising one silver and one bronze, after being represented by 55 athletes.

While Ese Brume won the bronze medal from the women's long jump event, Blessing Oborududu won the silver medal from the wrestling event's women's freestyle 68kg.

The Games which began on July 23 and ended on Sunday had 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table, including 13 of the 54 from Africa.

How African teams fared at Tokyo 2020

Country Position (Africa) Position (World) Gold Silver Bronze Total

Kenya 1 19 4 4 2 10

Uganda 2 36 2 1 1 4

South Africa 3 52 1 2 0 3

Egypt 4 54 1 1 4 6

Ethiopia 5 56 1 1 2 4

Tunisia 6 58 1 1 0 2

Morocco 7 63 1 0 0 1

Nigeria 8 74 0 1 1 2

Namibia 9 77 0 1 0 1

Botswana 10 86 0 0 1 1

Burkina Faso 10 86 0 0 1 1

Cote d'Ivoire 10 86 0 0 1 1

Ghana 10 86 0 0 1 1

