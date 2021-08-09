South Africa's Three Bloodiest Days - 342 Dead and We Are Still in the Dark

analysis

At least 342 people died as a result of the civil unrest sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, the majority of whom between the start of Monday, 12 July, and the end of Wednesday. 14 July. These were the three bloodiest days in South Africa's democratic history. DM168 set out to investigate how this shocking death toll was reached.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

After weeks of investigation, DM168 has compiled some degree of information about how 109 deaths happened in South Africa during July's civil unrest. This is, to our knowledge, the most comprehensive unofficial register available at this point - yet it accounts for less than one-third of the 342 total deaths announced by authorities.

Of the cases where the cause of death was able to be established, at least 70% died as a result of being struck either by live ammunition or rubber bullets at close range. Of particular concern is the fact that the majority of these shootings appear to have been carried out by civilians, starkly highlighting the extent to which vigilantism and criminality became the order of the day.

As will be detailed, however, there were also...