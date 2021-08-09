South Africa: State Security Agency, Fingered By Lindiwe Sisulu for 'Harassment' of Department Officials, Finds Itself Under Investigation for Wiretaps

analysis

The State Security Agency is under investigation for unlawfully intercepting communications, effectively wiretaps, after now ex-Water, Sanitation and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu repeatedly complained her officials are being harassed. This signals the spooks remain politicised.

In a hard-hitting statement from Lindiwe Sisulu while still heading the water, sanitation and human settlements portfolio before Thursday's Cabinet reshuffle moved her to tourism that talked of "orchestrated campaign" by intelligence agents in the Eastern Cape that is demoralising her staff as cases lodged with police are "deliberately stalled".

"Our staff are being followed, harassed and threatened even in hotels and their homes. Their spouses are equally harassed and pointed with guns. All these are reported to the police and nothing happens."

What seems to have tipped the scales were surveillance cameras at the East London offices of the Amatola Water Board although these were removed once discovered, as the Daily Dispatch reported last weekend.

Even as Sisulu has now shifted ministries to tourism, her complaints of SSA harassment and surveillance of water and sanitation staff remain live. They raise the spectre of political interference, often along factionalised lines, that has dominated intelligence for years.

State Security has found itself at the sharp...