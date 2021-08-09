Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 500,000 People Vaccinated in One Day

Tunis/Tunisia — More than 500,000, or 551008 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the walk-in vaccination event held on Sunday, said the Health Ministry.

The day saw 335 vaccination sites open at 7 am to offer walk-in jabs exclusively to people aged 40 and over.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health, the governorate of Nabeul leads in terms of number of people vaccinated, with 62879 doses of vaccine given, followed by the governorate of Sfax (45959 doses) then the governorate of Tunis (40756 doses).

The walk-in vaccination launched on the initiative of President Kais Saïed aim to accelerate the vaccination to prevent a high spread of the virus in the country.