Kenya: 800 New Covid-19 Infections and 32 Deaths Recorded in Kenya

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday raising the country's caseload to 211, 828 even as the Health Ministry detected 32 late death reports.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 6, 530 samples which were tested on Saturday.

Kenya's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 12.3 percent.

278 people have recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries to 197,307.

The 32 late deaths were reported after conducting facility record audits in recent months pushing the total number of fatalities to 4, 149.

As of August 8, Kenya had vaccinated a total of 1.8 million people against the virus.

Of these, total first doses are 1,102,232 while second doses are 697,942.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.4 percent with the majority being male at 55 percent while females were 45 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated stood at 2.6%.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government in what raised the number of vaccines received in the country so far to 2,323,100.

Kagwe has indicated that more vaccine doses will be arriving in the country to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign targeting 10 million people by December 2021.