Kenya: Relief for Tusker as KCB Drop Points Against Gor

Nairobi — Tusker FC breathed a collective sigh of relief as they remained top of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings after KCB were held to a 0-0 draw by outgoing champions Gor Mahia at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

The brewers had beaten Sofapaka 2-1 on Saturday to retake the lead after dropping points in midweek and now only needed Gor to do them a favor by denying the bankers maximum points.

The result from Sunday means both sides are on 58 points with three rounds of matches left, but Tusker remain sitting on top on goal difference.

