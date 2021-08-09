Malawi: Nam Elects MP Abigail Shariff As President - Incumbent Khungekile Matiya Withdrew From Race

At its elective annual general meeting held in Salima on Sunday, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) elected Member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala, Abigail Shariff as its president.

Shariff, who served as NAM treasurer before being ousted from the post, beat former international Emmie Waya Chongwe by 37 to 11 votes.

The post of vice-president went to Chimwemwe Bakali beating Anastasia Kaphale by 36 to 12 votes while that of treasurer went to incumbent Agnes Chaima, who beat Tadala Billie by 41-7 votes.

Chancy Munthali is the vice treasurer by 35 votes against Cecilia Mtukule Bondwe's 13 votes while Isaac Chimwala takes up the post of general secretary beating legendary former Malawi Queens player, Linda Magombo-Munthali, by 42-6.

Chimwala will be deputised by Diana Nkhulembe who garnered 31 votes against Yamikani Kauma's 17.

Meanwhile, former president, Khungekile Matiya, who withdrew from the race at the last minute, has offered her "hearty congratulations to the incoming new executive".

"Let's all work together with the new executive to develop netball. In any race, there is always one winner," she wrote on a netball WhatsApp chat group.

"Let's support those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of running the association for the next 4 years," she said while assuring the new executive that its has her full support and wished them all the best.

The road to the elections were marred with some controversy that led to Malawi National Council of Sports to intervene and advise to postpone the elections which were scheduled for May 29.

Sports Council intervened so that reviewed and resolved some complaints that reached the sports governing body on a number of allegations pertaining to the conduct and process of submissions of nominees.

Prior to the elections, the contestant for the presidency, Emmie Waya Chongwe told the media that she was pulling out of the race and had asked Sports Council to put the elections on hold and investigate allegations of bribery.

She is quoted as alleging that behind the scenes there were "irregularities in the nomination process, including bribery" and thus asked Sports Council to investigate the "unfair" practices.

"We need people to be nominated and voted on merit," she was quoted as saying. But come the elections she has been cleanly beaten by the legislator by 37 to 11 votes.