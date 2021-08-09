Uganda: Why Kipchoge Obliterated Olympics Marathon Rivals

Uganda's chances for a medal in the final athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - the men's marathon final - were heavily crushed under tough weather conditions yesterday.

Stephen Kiprotich, Fred Musobo and Filex Chemonges struggled with humid conditions at Odori Park in Sapporo, north of Japanese capital.

Yet as they rued the weather, Kenyan living marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge pulled away after 30km to win the 42km event in a time of two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds.

Kipchoge, 36, became the third man in history to defend the men's Olympic marathon title after Ethiopian Abebe Bikila (Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964) and German Waldemar Cierpinski (Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980).

For a second straight major championship, it is Musobo who finished as Uganda's best performer - in 44th position here after a time of 2:18:39.

"The problem was that, it was very hot," Musobo said after the race.

At the 2019 Doha World Championships, Musobo came 13th after the midnight race in Corniche.

Musobo had kept up with the lead group of about 28 runners until he began to struggle after drinks at 16km. He drifted further back a bit and was out of touch after 18km.

He remained part of the chasing group of seven at the half-way stage but when he attempted to close in on the leaders, the effort never materialised.

The temperatures were high at 27 degrees Celcius accompanied with humidity of 77 percent.

"Humidity was so high and that's the problem we all faced," said female marathoner Immaculate Chemutai.

Wrong training

Chemutai, who finished 16th in the women's 42km event earlier on Saturday, had served at Team Uganda's drinks at spots of 13.2km, 23.2km and 33.2km during the men's race.

"We were training in a very cold place in Kapchorwa toward the Games then the change of climate suddenly affected us. I'm sure may be Kenyans and others, most of them might have been training in different conditions," she added.

Unlike Musobo, national record holder Chemonges lost touch with the lead group much earlier after about 14km. He would eventually hang on to finish 51st in 2:20:53 on his Olympics debut.

The conditions were so tough in Sapporo that 30 men of the 106-man field did not finish the race. That included some medal contenders like Ethiopians Shura Kitata and world champion Lelisa Desisa.

There was also 2012 Olympic champion Kiprotich, who surrendered after just 11.7km. He pulled up and waved at the spectators. He then attempted to resume but his body refused to cooperate.

Kiprotich, 32, who had earlier dropped to 73rd position at the 10km mark, also became the second Ugandan not to complete a marathon final at the Olympics after Wilson Achia from the Los Angeles 1984 Games.

Men's marathon

RESULTS

1.Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:08:38

2.Abdi Nageeye NED 2:09:58

3.Bashir Abdi BEL 2:10:00

44.Fred Musobo UGA 2:18:39

51.Filex Chemonges UGA 2:20:53

-.Stephen Kiprotich UGA DNF