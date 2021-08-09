Uganda: Chemutai Delights in Olympics Experience

Immaculate Chemutai had a memorable debut in a Ugandan bib after she produced the best-finish ever by the country in the women's marathon final at the Olympics on Saturday.

Chemutai withstood humid conditions to finish 16th at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics race after trekking the 42km distance in Odori Park of Sapporo, north of the Japanese capital.

"Marathon is one of the most difficult races. I thank God for that [result], there was nothing else I could do, and I did what I could," Chemutai said yesterday.

The Iten-based runner posted a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 23 seconds for the best performance since Uganda first sent a female marathoner to the Olympics at the London 2012 Games.

Then, Jane Suuto finished 93rd in 2:44:46, while four years later in Brazil, Adero Nyakisi finished 68th in 2:42:39. In Tokyo, Chemutai was in company of Juliet Chekwel, who finished 69th in 2:53:40.

"I got injured at 13km," Chekwel said.

She suffered a right hip joint problem and was taken in a wheelchair away from the finishing point.

"And I jogged for 29km just to finish," said the national record holder.

"I am taking painkillers after every six hours which is helping a lot." added Chekwel.

Chemutai had been solid, keeping with the leading pack until after the 20km mark when her body refused to yield to any further push.

"I was so much excited running alongside the world record holders and the world best marathoners even if I did not finish with them but running with them half-way was the greatest experience in my career, and I know next time I will do better and make my country proud," added the 33-year-old.

The Vitafit Running-affiliated runner as well as Chekwel will now turn focus to either making the grade for the Eugene World Championships in USA or the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England next year.

The two events are just days apart .

WOMEN's MARATHON RESULTS

1.Peres Jepchirchir KEN 2:27:20

2.Brigid Kosgei KEN 2:27:36

3.Molly Seidel USA 2:27:46

16.Immaculate Chemutai UGA 2:32:23

69.Juliet Chekwel UGA 2:53:40

WOMEN'S 10000M FINAL

1.Sifan Hassan NED 29:55.32

2.Kalkidan Gezahegne BRN 29:56.18

3.Letesenbet Gidey ETH 30:01.72

24.Mercyline Chelangat UGA 33:10.90