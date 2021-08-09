Tanzania: NMB Supports Ubungo Schools

NMB Bank Plc through the Community Responsibility Program (CSR) has donated 150 chairs and tables and 175 iron sheets to schools in Ubungo District, Dar es Salaam Region.

The schools that benefitted from the donation are Saranga Secondary School in Kimara and Mashujaa in Sinza that received 150 chairs while 175 iron sheets were extended to Mianzini Primary School at Magomeni Makurumla, all worth 20m/-.

The items were handed over at the institutions on Thursday by NMB Head of Government Business Unit, Vicky Bishubo to Ubungo District Commissioner (DC), Heri James at an event graced by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, who is also the area Member of Parliament.

Speaking before handing over the items, Ms Bishubo said the aid is part of their annual plan, where they spend one per cent of their profits on the previous year, giving back to the community to address challenges they face in the education and health sectors, as well as disasters.

She further said NMB recognizes, appreciates and supports the efforts of the government in improving the learning environment.

"So far NMB has spent

1.3bn/- to provide support from January to August this year, whereas in the Dar es Salaam Region alone, the bank has assisted worth 207.9m/-, of which 144.5m/- went to education and 93m/- to the health sector, " she pointed out.

On his part, DC James thanked NMB, which he described as part of a developmental family in his district.

"The relationship built by NMB with us in Ubungo district is an encouragement to other development partners. At the moment NMB has chosen to be with us, as whenever we think about development projects or solutions to challenges, NMB stands with us, " said Mr James.

Commenting, the Minister of Industry and Trade Prof Kitila Mkumbo thanked the bank saying their development trend is helping to implement the party's manifesto that brought him to power and that the dignity of many MPs in the country has been built and continue to be built by the bank, as it commits itself to solve various challenges facing society.

He explained that, in those 35 schools, infrastructure is a major challenge, where there is a shortage of 340 classrooms requiring 6.8bn/-, 1,173 toilets worth 2.4bn/-, 3,312 desks valued 331m/- and 36 Teachers' Offices worth 1.8bn/-.