Tanzania: Trio Charged With Trafficking 88.51kg Narcotic Drugs

THREE people, including members of one family appeared before the Resident Magistrate's Court of Kibaha last Friday charged with one count each of trafficking in cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang, which are narcotic drugs, totalling 88.51 kilogrammes.

Ali Momboka, Amada Tindwa and Mshamu Tindwa denied the charges when they were brought before two magistrates in two different court chambers. All accused persons were ordered to go to remand because the offence under which they stand charged is not bailable.

Resident Magistrates Joyce Khoi and Joyce Mushi informed the accused persons inside their respective chambers that in terms of section 29 (b) of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Act, No. 95 as amended in 2019, bail is restricted to the crime involving bhang exceeding 20kgs.

State Attorney Upendo Mono, for the prosecution, informed the court that investigations into the cases have not been completed. The cases were adjourned to August 19, 2021, pending further investigations into the matter.

Prosecuting, the trial attorney alleged before Resident Magistrate in Charge Joyce Khoi on July 21, 2021 at Tawi Village within Rufiji District in Coast Region, Ally Momboka was found trafficking in 31.78kgs of cannabis sativa.

Before Resident Magistrate Joyce Mushi was Amada Tindwa, whom the prosecution alleged that on July 21, 2021 at Kikobo area within Rufiji District in Coast Region, was found trafficking in 30.04kgs of bhang.

The prosecution further alleged before the same magistrate that on the same date at Tawi Village within the district in the region, Mshamu Tindwa was found trafficking 26.69kgs of the narcotic drugs.

Arraignment of the trio comes few days after the same court sentenced to 30 years imprisonment drug dealer Ridhiki Marimbwa for trafficking in 21.86 kgs of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang, which are narcotic drugs.

Resident Magistrate Joyce Mushi imposed a sentence on July 29, 2021 after being satisfied by the evidence tendered by the prosecution, according to a statement issued by the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in Dar es Salaam recently.

Delivering the judgment, the magistrate said that she convicted the drugs dealer as per Drugs Control and Enforcement Act No.5 of 2015, as amended in 2019.

She said that the prosecution through the evidence tendered sufficiently proved the charge against the drugs dealer beyond reasonable doubt as required in criminal cases.

According to her, since drug-related offenses were rampant in the Coastal Region, she found it proper to impose severe punishment to the accused, so that such sentences could serve as a lesson and deterrent to others.

Apart from imposing such punishment, Magistrate Mushi also ordered the confiscation into government property of the motor cycle, which was used to facilitate the commission of the offence in question and directed the seized bhang to be destroyed.

Before being sentenced, the accused person requested the court for mercy, submitting that he was the first offender and had a family and several people, notably young children, who all depend on him.

The accused person was arrested on August 18, 2020 at Selous Game Reserve in Coast Region trafficking in the drugs in question.

Narcotic drugs, which are commonly used in Tanzania, are cannabis sativa (bhang), heroin, marijuana (khat), cocaine, therapeutic drugs with drug addiction as well as solvents such as petrol and glue.

However, according to the report on status of narcotic drugs for year 2020, bhang is considered to have a large number of users although there is still a challenge of having real consumer statistics. Heroin is the second type of narcotic drug most used in the country.

It is reported that in 2014 a summary of various studies estimated that between 250,000 and 500,000 people were using heroin and 30,000 of them were using a method of injecting themselves.

Marijuana is the third drug to be in common use, while cocaine is the fourth one. According to the report, the drug problem has been identified in coastal areas and major cities such as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Tanga, Coastal Region, Morogoro, Dodoma and Mbeya.

The government has been taking various steps to address the problem of drug trafficking in order to make Tanzania a safer place to live. The DCEA Commissioner General, Mr Gerald Kusaya, is on record warning those involving or even thinking of doing such illegal business to look for other business to do.

According to him, the authority and other state organs are working day and night to ensure Tanzania is free from any narcotic drugs activities and bring to justice those caught dealing in trafficking of such dangerous drugs

However, the Commissioner General says, there have been various challenges in tackling the drug problem in the country. According to the report in question, some of those challenges include the size of the borders and the long Indian Ocean belt, which has been making illicit drug control difficult.