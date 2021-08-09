Tanzania: Zanzibar Commits to Promote Entrepreneurship

THE government of Zanzibar has reiterated its commitment to support and promote entrepreneurship, as part of efforts to drive the economy.

The Isles government is also pleased with the International Epic Solution-a Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), for organising the ongoing training programme of the upcoming, entrepreneurs and small business persons.

The programme is geared towards helping to address unemployment burden in the Isles.

"We are happy and we thank the Epic Solutions management for running this important programme for the development of our nation. Arguably, anyone can become an entrepreneur at one time in life," Registrar of NGOs in Zanzibar Mr Ahmed Khalid Abdalla said.

He said the government welcomes organisations such the Epic Solutions from South Africa to support the development of entrepreneurship in the country because it is one of the major ways in tackling unemployment among young people.

Epic Solutions run business training in local community venues and then provide coaching and encouragement as the trained graduates goes through the process of starting their own business.

Epic Solution opened its branch in Zanzibar to support youth with entrepreneurs ideas.

Mr Abdalla said that entrepreneurship plays a major role to empower people to start their own income-generating small business, whose commercial success can provide a sustainable income for the entrepreneur and their household, as well as employment opportunities within their community.

Ms Laura and her, husband Mr Bruce Hutchison who are founders of the Epic solutions, said that they started running the programme in Zanzibar in 2017 after one of the Epic Solutions International master trainers, trained Mr Philemon Obied and three other local Zanzibar to be trainers of the programme.

"We have seen the work expanding, having enabled over 800 people to start businesses in 20 locations around Zanzibar and Tanzania. Today we are celebrating this team and the impact they have made. We rejoice with them as we see the results of their hard work and the lives that have been changed," Mr Hutchison said.

Mr Philemon Obied head of the trainers in Zanzibar urged all people particularly youths to register for the training, which takes five days only.

A small business woman Ms Rahma Mussa Suleiman, who is also one of the beneficiaries of the training, thanked the government for allowing Epic Solutions operate in the country because she said they are benefiting from the training.