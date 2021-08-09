Tanzania: Unreliable Markets Haunt Maize Prices in Rukwa

Lack of reliable and competitive markets in the Rukwa Region has made the price of maize drop to 20,000/- for a bag weighing 100 kgs.

A cereal trader, Mr Bukuku Mwanafyale said in this harvesting season he is buying maize from the rural area for 20,000/- for a bag weighing 100 kgs compared to 84,000/- last season.

"Last harvesting season the retail price of maize skyrocketed sixfold due to reliable and competitive market as traders from Lake Zone regions rushed

to the region" added, Maulid Juma a maize trader here at the municipality.

Likewise, a kilo of rice is sold here in the municipality at retail prices of between 1,000/- and 1,400/- depending on its quality compared to between 1,500/- and 1,700/- six months ago.

Similar sentiments were echoed by maize traders based in Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga districts.

Meanwhile, the price of edible cooking oils has surged compelling citizens in Rukwa Region to dig deep into their pockets.

According to the survey carried in Sumbawanga town showed that the retail prices of sunflower cooking oil continue has been rising since December last year.

The retail price for a kilo of edible sunflower cooking oil is sold at 9,000/-. The price fluctuation has compelled some retail traders to hesitate to sell sunflower oil products as they fear failing to get buyers.

"The price has skyrocketed, I'm fearing to restock because I may end up fail to find prospective buyers" a retail shopper, Juma Hassan echoed his sentiments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness Commodities By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The price of sunflower cooking oil has hiked from the previous 3,500/- per a bottle of a one and half a litre to 9,000/-........ Most of the buyers who were frequenting at my shop are not coming at all," explained retail trader from Matai small town in Kalambo District who preferred anonymity.

Tanzania's annual demand for edible oil is estimated at 500,000 tonnes, while domestic production is only 200,000 tonnes annually.

Subsequently, it leaves a deficit of 300,000 tonnes which is covered by imports.

Equally Tanzania imports assorted cooking oil brands from Malaysia and Singapore as well as from some neighbouring countries.

The demand and supply have been causing price fluctuation in local markets largely dominated by imports.