Tanzania: Meeting Highlights Factors Stimulating Spread of HIV

OUTDATED cultural practices and norms, stigmatisation and gender based violence have been cited as among the key reasons that fuel HIV new infections, hindering government efforts to ensure an HIV/AIDS free nation by 2030.

Thus, the public has been called to reverse the trend and shy away from malpractices to prevent new infections as well as giving a good platform for people living with HIV to exercise their human rights with dignity and respect.

The advice was given here yesterday during the workshop that drew members from the community development officers, social workers and municipal communication officers to deliberate on the best modalities to address the challenges.

During the workshop organised by the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS), under the support of UN women, participants called for community engagement so that they jointly end the practices.

Ms Graciana Mushi, a nurse councilor from Ilala City, said some cultural norms like traditional training for adolescent girls in which they are imparted with knowledge not fit for their ages have been cited among factors that encourage he girls to engage themselves in sexual practices at a tender age.

In the course of the engagement, the adolescent girls and boys are subjected to risks of contracting diseases, including getting infected with HIV as their bodies are not fit for sex.

She said more awareness campaign is needed to be carried out to get the public informed on the dangers that may arise from some cultural norms and practices, including coming up with best practices to prevent the adolescent girls from acquiring new infections.