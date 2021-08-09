Tanzania: Call to Fight Stigma, GBV

THE public has been advised to develop means of interventions for preventing and responding to sexual harassment and other gender-based violence in public places.

The advice was given here yesterday by UN Women's Program Specialist on ending violence against women and girls, Ms Lucy Tesha, during the opening of training of trainers on mental health and psychosocial support and its gender violence dimensions.

She said it is time for the public and communities to come up with activities that intend to achieve comprehensive interventions for prevention and response to sexual harassment in public spaces and other forms of gender-based violence. She said they organised the five-day training to, among other things, build capacity of trainers on their roles and responsibilities in handling gender-based violence, prevention and response.

Attendants to the capacity building training included representatives from mental health and psycho-social department from the Ministry of Health, Community development, Gender, Elderly and Children and Institute of Social Work.

According to Ms Tesha, the training came at the right time as the incidents needed measures to end them. Others who attended the training are representatives from Segerea remand prison, Tanzania Social Workers association (TASWO), social welfare officers, community development officers and health care providers among others.

She said the training focused on empowering trainers to create and create environment which promotes the psychological and social well-being of people around them.

On his part, Head of Mental Health and Substance Use from the Ministry of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Shadrack Makubi was optimistic that by the end of the training participants would earmark the most vulnerable groups and craft the strategy to support them in their areas.

"We expect them to outline types of most vulnerable groups, explain associated risk to most vulnerable groups, provide mental health, psychosocial care and support services as well manage gender-based violence in their areas of command," said Dr Makubi.