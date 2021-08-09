Tanzania: Majaliwa to Lead Kwandikwa Burial Today

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is today expected to lead the burial of departed Minister for Defense and National Service, Elias Kwandikwa, who died on last Monday.

The former defense minister will be laid to rest at his family graveyard at Butibu village, Kahama district, Shinyanga region.

The body of Kwandikwa arrived at the village yesterday for mourners at his home village to pay their last respects before laying to rest.

Mr Kwandikwa, who was Member of Parliament for Ushetu constituency, died in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment.

Kahama District Commissioner Festo Kiswaga, yesterday said soldiers from Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) have completed preparing the grave.

Deputy Chairperson of Ushetu district council, Mr Emmanuel Makashi, who is councilor for Sabasabini ward, explained that they had formed a small committee for coordinating funeral activities in collaboration with other committees.

Younger brother to the deceased, Emily Kwandikwa, said their family has closely cooperated with the government to organize funeral activities.

Shinyanga regional manager for Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Eng Mibara Ndirimbi, said Mr Kwandikwa will be remembered for his vision of bringing development.

Mr Ndirimbi told journalists at the Late Kwandikwa's home that the former minister made great efforts to install road lights along 4-kilometre road in the council.

"Because of his efforts, a project to install road lights has enabled easing transport of agricultural produce and other goods," he said.

He explained that Mr Kwandikwa was a good adviser in implementing road projects and enabled an increase of road network not only in his constituency but also contributed to construction of roads linking regions like Mwanza and Tabora, and Katavi and Geita.

At an event to pay last respects in Dar es Salaam, President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed key reasons why she trusted the late Kwandikwa that she retained him to serve the key post.

"Kwandikwa was hardworking, diligent and efficient in discharging his responsibilities in civil service," the Head of State said.

She said the fallen minister was calm, kind, tolerant and a leader who was good at listening and acting accordingly.

"When I was Vice President, there was a time I had a tour of three regions of Singida, Tabora and Shinyanga, and at the time he was the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, he was the only deputy whom we managed to finish the tour together," she said.

Adding; "He never gave an excuse of leaving the tour for other things, which is why the former President, the late John Magufuli promoted him to a full minister in the Defence and National Service docket."

Leading mourners in Dar es Salaam to pay their last respect to the late Kwandikwa, President Samia also delivered condolence messages from her Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, saying he was equally saddened by the demise of the fallen minister.