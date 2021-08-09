Tanzania: Trust Regional Managers to Boost Efficiency, Tpc Told

The government has urged Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC) to develop a sense of trust in regional managers in executing majors decisions to increase efficiency for the benefit and growth of the organisation.

This was stated over the weekend by the Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Eng. Andrew Kundo while closing the working session of the TPC which included General Managers, Heads of Departments and Units from Headquarters as well as Regional managers from Mainland and Islands as well as trade union leaders held in Dar es Salaam.

Eng Kundo said with confidence everyone will make a difference in their area of operation for the benefit of the organization and the country as a whole as there were leaders who cannot solve challenges even within their capacity because they have not been given the mandate to do so.

"When leaders are trusted to make decisions in their areas they can make major operational changes on behalf of the organization or institutions than when they are not trusted," said Kundo, adding give them full authority so they can do business and achieve the goals you have set under their self-confidence.

In addition, Eng Kundo urged TPC to do day-to-day monitoring of the projects they are initiating so that they can be sustainable by empowering human resources.

Likewise, he believes TPC projects will be sustainable because they have been set up in the wider interests of the government as opposed to projects that are set up on an individual wish.

He expressed that if they wanted to succeed and be able to capture the East and Southern African market as set out in their work session they must have adequate resources, so he instructed TPC leadership to buy equipment for all managers across the country to go digital as their motto states.

"Go and look at the equipment, let's go and look for them so that we can get good results, some managers do not even have smartphones. How will they run the organization digitally as you said you are going digital?" he questioned and asked the managers when they will be provided with the tools to promote the TPC's products and do business confidently. Private phones are not organisational working tools.

He urged TPC to work in the strategic regions of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mbeya and other cities so that it can be a business hub and once stop centre for all government services where its employees are required to be competent and work in the wider interests of the organization and government.

However, he urged the organization to increase productivity and do justice without oppression to remove leaders who would be seen as negligent.

"I am against any leader who can harass subordinates, I do not want an employee who performs his duties daily to see him as unworthy of interest," said Kundo adding leaders forget that their success depends on those under them even the cleaner or office attendance has his or her contribution to the organisation.

Earlier, the Postmaster General of the organization, Macrice Mbodo informed the Deputy Minister that they had met to plan strategies as well as to provide goals for the new and digital Post Office.